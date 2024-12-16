Chargers fall apart in a disastrous second half, capped by Herbert's first interception in 3 months

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — By the time Justin Herbert threw his first interception in exactly three months late in the third quarter, the Los Angeles Chargers' second half against Tampa Bay was already unraveling into a nightmare.

The Chargers never woke up from it in the Buccaneers' 40-17 victory Sunday. Los Angeles was left reeling after a day that began encouragingly, but fell apart spectacularly down the stretch — just like a few of their seasons have gone in recent years.

“You go through a game like this, and it’s tough,” Herbert said. “We got beat badly, and we have to do everything we can to learn from it and not let this one affect our next one.”

After leading 17-13 at halftime, the Chargers (8-6) hit the lowest point of their largely encouraging first season under coach Jim Harbaugh with their third loss in four games. Los Angeles was shredded after halftime by Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, who scored the final 30 points in this showdown between ostensible playoff contenders.

The NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense gave up season highs of 40 points and 506 yards to Tampa Bay. Mayfield chopped up the Bolts’ secondary for 288 yards and four TDs, while Tampa Bay’s running game was similarly ruthless, piling up 223 yards on 39 carries. The Bucs scored on eight of their first 10 possessions and never had to punt.

The Chargers hadn't been slapped around like that all season long.

“I feel like we didn’t get it done today on defense,” safety Derwin James said. “They punched us in the mouth, and we didn’t stop the run and the pass, or really anything. We didn’t stop anything today. ... We just need to clean it up on our end as a secondary. I feel like this was one of our worst games as a secondary, completely.”

Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal, left, is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Los Angeles gave up more than 500 total yards and 200 yards rushing in a game for only the seventh time in franchise history. It happened for the third time in the past four seasons, including a game against Mayfield and his Cleveland Browns in 2021 — although the Bolts won that shootout 47-42.

“When a team rushes for 200 yards on you, that’s something that doesn’t sit right with me,” Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack said. "It’s just frustrating."

The effort was profoundly out of character for Chargers coordinator Jesse Minter's defense, which has been steadily effective all season long. Los Angeles held its first nine opponents this season to 20 points or fewer, but three of its past five foes have scored at least 30 points.

“They’ve played almost perfectly all year, and it’s tough,” Herbert said of his defense.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Herbert’s offense did no better, managing only 64 yards after halftime and failing to score in the final 37 minutes. The running game was ineffective without injured J.K. Dobbins, while Herbert — who is hobbling on an injured ankle — appeared to feel the difficulties of passing the ball effectively with no elite playmakers at the Bolts' skill positions.

The end of Herbert's interception-free streak was yet another indignity.

Los Angeles trailed only 23-17 in the third quarter when Herbert dropped into a collapsing pocket near the Chargers' goal line and heaved a long pass off his back foot. Tampa Bay's Jamel Dean came down with it when receiver Quentin Johnston fell while trying to track the overthrown ball.

The interception ended Herbert's clean streak at 357 pass attempts — the fifth longest in NFL history.

“You play quarterback without fear, and I’m going to take my shots," Herbert said. “I’m going to throw the ball downfield, and I’ve got to be smart about it and understand that maybe a throwaway is better in that situation. You can’t take out the aggressive mentality of throwing the ball downfield, especially to one of your playmakers. But I’ve got to do a better job there.”

Herbert and his teammates all spoke about the importance of forgetting this game quickly. That's because the Denver Broncos (9-5) will be at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night for a pivotal game in both teams' playoff quests.

Los Angeles won 23-17 at Denver in October, taking a 23-point lead into the fourth quarter before hanging on with a tenacity the Chargers couldn't muster against Tampa Bay.

“Next week is a must-win game, the most important game of our season,” James said. “I can't wait to get ready and prepare for it. Just wasn't our day today.”