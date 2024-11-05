After a dismal start, the mercurial Rams have already played their way back into the postseason race

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams didn't wait until the back half of the regular season to get it together this year.

The Rams' future looked bleak a month ago when they stumbled into their bye week at 1-4. They had an offense broken by injuries to its top two receivers, and their defense had looked largely hapless under a first-year coordinator.

Three consecutive wins later, the Rams (4-4) are on the rise again. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua returned from injury to be the engine on a revitalized offense, while Chris Shula's defense dramatically raised its overall competitiveness and big-play capability.

While the season isn't yet half over, everything feels much different than it did in 2023. Those Rams looked like toast after a 3-6 first half, only to go 7-1 down the stretch to surge into the playoffs.

Coach Sean McVay's team is solving its problems on the run again this year, but doing it much more quickly — and in ways that look more sustainable, given the improvements of their young players after just eight games.

While the Rams have only won once by more than one score — and that was only because of a last-minute safety securing a 10-point win over Minnesota — they’ve shown late-game tenacity and the ability to create big plays in every victory.

The Rams squeaked out a 26-20 overtime win at Seattle on Sunday with a series of fortunate big plays that included two red zone interceptions by rookie Kam Kinchens, a 103-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kinchens, and an OT defensive stop on downs at the Los Angeles 16, followed by a one-handed TD catch by Demarcus Robinson to end it.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) reacts as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, middle, is congratulated by tight end Hunter Long after catching a touchdown pass during overtime of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

“There’s no style points in this league,” McVay said. “I think we want to do some things a lot cleaner. There’s going to be a lot of things we can learn from. ... It’s our job to adjust, and I think we were able to do that in the moments that mattered.”

The Rams' first year after Aaron Donald's retirement was guaranteed to be a huge transitional time for a team that was built around No. 99 wreaking havoc on opposing offenses for the past decade.

The post-Donald defense isn't as impressive, but its mix of young draft picks and veteran free-agent newcomers is improving. Although opponents are still racking up plenty of yards, the Rams' defense has scored in four consecutive games, getting three touchdowns and a safety.

The Rams don't look like a Super Bowl contender at midseason. But after every improvement they've made in the past month, it looks silly to put a ceiling on McVay and his players.

Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson celebrates after the Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks in overtime of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Stephen Brashear

What's working

McVay and Matthew Stafford can still sling it. The Rams are up to ninth in the NFL in passing offense after their slow start, with the mastermind coach and his veteran quarterback putting excitement back in the game plan after muddling through a dire stretch without Kupp or Nacua. Robinson has stepped up repeatedly, and Tutu Atwell leads the Rams in yards receiving despite being regularly overlooked in the game plan.

What needs help

The defense is showing life, but still ranks in the bottom third of the league in most basic statistical categories. The inside linebacker group usually has been poor, while the secondary's offseason overhaul hasn't produced impressive results while giving up 225.6 yards passing per game. The Rams need to keep improving to have a chance against the NFL's top offenses.

Stock up

The Rams have the best young pass rush in the NFL, with rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske combining with second-year pros Kobie Turner and Byron Young for 14 1/2 sacks. Donald's retirement is an enormous obstacle, but Los Angeles can't ask for much more production than that.

Stock down

The running game needs work. Kyren Williams is still a touchdown machine, but he's down to 3.7 yards per carry after averaging 5.0 last season, when he finished third in the NFL in yards rushing. Offensive line injuries have played a major role in the regression, as has the Rams' habit of repeatedly falling behind in games and being forced to pass constantly.

Injuries

Beyond the lengthy absences for Kupp and Nacua, the Rams have stayed competitive with almost no contribution from two starting offensive linemen. Guard Steve Avila got hurt in the season opener, and center Jonah Jackson was sidelined in Week 2. But they're almost back: Jackson is expected to play Monday night, and Avila also has a chance to return against Miami.

Key number

3 — That's how many Rams have played 100% of the snaps for their respective unit. Stafford and guard Kevin Doston have played every snap for the offense, and safety Quentin Lake hasn't left the field for the defense. Rookie center Beaux Limmer is the only other player to top even 90% participation, but that number will plummet when Jackson returns.

Next steps

The Rams need to stack wins in the next month. Three of their next four games are against three of the NFL's worst teams: Miami (2-6), New England (2-7) and New Orleans (2-7). Los Angeles' final five games are much tougher, so a seven-win base heading into the home stretch is highly desirable.