SportsFootball

Lamar Jackson says he has requested trade from Ravens

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks to the...

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks to the media at a press conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that they were designating Jackson as their franchise player, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month after the expiration of his rookie contract. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

Lamar Jackson said Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.

That version of the franchise tag allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes.

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME