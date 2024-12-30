Raiders TE Brock Bowers could be Offensive Rookie of the Year -- in a different season

HENDERSON, Nev. — Poor timing might be the only thing standing between Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels likely will take the honor — and win it easily.

But Bowers deserves more than a cursory look, putting together the best rookie season a tight end has ever produced and among the best for any first-year pass catcher.

“Just look at the records and look at the stats,” Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce said Monday.

Bowers has 108 receptions for 1,144 yards, which puts him ahead of Mike Ditka’s mark of 1,067 yards receiving that was set 63 years ago. Ditka, a Hall of Famer, did his in 14 games compared to 16 for Bowers, but other tight ends weren't able to break that record even with the additional chances.

Bowers also broke Puka Nacua’s mark of 105 catches by a rookie at any position set just last season.

Ditka is the only tight end ever to be selected as the league's top offensive rookie, a distinction he almost certainly will continue to hold.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

Part of the issue for Bowers is he's racking up numbers on a four-win Raiders team that can only play spoiler and not in any games that otherwise matter. He also broke those records in Sunday's 25-10 victory at New Orleans, a game televised only in the two competing teams' markets because of the lack of national interest in two struggling teams.

Daniels further cemented his candidacy on national TV, rallying Washington past the Atlanta Falcons 30-24 in an overtime game Sunday night with playoff implications. The Commanders are 11-5 just a year after finishing 4-13, and the second pick of this year's draft is the major reason for that vast turnaround.

He certainly would be a deserving winner of top offensive rookie, but that doesn't mean that what Bowers is accomplishing should be quickly overlooked.

Both players are having historic seasons. Maybe in another year, Bowers would be the one getting the honor.

“We ask the tight ends to do a lot," Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell said. "I think tight end is one of the hardest positions to play. You have to learn a lot in the run game and pass game. I am super proud of him and I can’t say enough good things about the guy.”

What’s working

The pass rush continues to excel with 17 sacks in the past five games, tied with the Green Bay Packers for fourth highest over that stretch. Las Vegas had four against the Saints, the third time over that span the Raiders had at least that many sacks.

The Raiders also have a sack in 34 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the NFL behind the Baltimore Ravens (54) and Philadelphia Eagles (44).

What needs help

Another blocked kick, which indicates a problem for a typically elite special teams unit. Daniel Carlson's blocked extra point was the fourth time in three games a kick or punt was at least deflected. It happened three times two weeks ago against the Falcons.

Stock up

Ameer Abdullah had his first 100-yard rushing game in his 10-year career and the first for a Raiders running back this season. It's been a revolving door at that position this season with Las Vegas struggling to replace Josh Jacobs, now with the Packers. Abdullah likely isn't the long-term answer, but he's made a case to remain in the club's future plans.

Stock down

The chances of landing quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in April's draft have diminished significantly after back-to-back victories. The Raiders are now positioned to pick eighth, according to Tankathon. They can finish no lower than 10th.

All that increases the chances — barring a trade up in the draft or a splashy free agent signing — of O'Connell getting an opportunity to remain the starter. He is helping his own case with consecutive victories, including passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints.

Asked if O'Connell helped his case, Pierce said, “I think Aidan O’Connell would be a starting NFL quarterback.”

Injuries

There were no new injuries of note.

Key number

39 — The number of points the Raiders have given up over the past three games, the fourth fewest in the NFL over that time. They have allowed fewer than 20 points in four of their past five games.

Next steps

The Raiders close their season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.