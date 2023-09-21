Line of scrimmage could be crucial when the unbeaten Baltimore Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (1-1) at BALTIMORE (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Ravens by 8 1/2.

SERIES RECORD: Colts lead 10-7.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Indianapolis 1-1; Baltimore 2-0.

LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Colts 31-25 in OT on Oct. 11, 2021, at Baltimore.

LAST WEEK: Colts beat Texans 31-20; Ravens beat Bengals 27-24.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen gestures in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans n Houston, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (20T), PASS (13), SCORING (10T).

COLTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (7), PASS (29), SCORING (22T).

RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (6), PASS (19), SCORING (10T).

RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (6), PASS (15), SCORING (7).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Colts even; Ravens even.

COLTS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Zack Moss. Indy’s RBs had 16 carries for 25 yards in Week 1 so when Moss returned from a broken right forearm in Week 2, the Colts put him on the field — for nearly every offensive play. He added balance to the offense, carrying 18 times for 88 yards and one TD. Indy is eager to see an encore performance from Moss — regardless of who starts at quarterback.

RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Jadeveon Clowney. The 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick signed with Baltimore last month and already has a sack and three quarterback hits through two games. He had two sacks and four QB hits all of last season with Cleveland.

KEY MATCHUP: Baltimore's banged-up offensive line against the Indianapolis pass rush. The Ravens had a hard time protecting Lamar Jackson as he struggled in Week 1, but after losing T Ronnie Stanley and C Tyler Linderbaum for last weekend's game, protection was surprisingly fine and the star QB excelled. It's hard to tell what to expect this week against an Indianapolis team that already has eight sacks.

KEY INJURIES: Indy could be without three key offensive players. Disgruntled RB Jonathan Taylor will miss at least two more games on the physically unable to perform list following offseason ankle surgery. Rookie QB Anthony Richardson and Pro Bowl C Ryan Kelly both entered the concussion protocol in Week 2. ... Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) missed the first two games and S Marcus Williams (pectoral) was hurt in Week 1. Stanley (knee) and Linderbaum (ankle) were also out last weekend. Now WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and RB Justice Hill (foot) have missed practice time, and so did LB Odafe Oweh (ankle).

SERIES NOTES: The Colts called Baltimore home from the franchise’s founding in 1953 until moving to Indianapolis in 1984. This season marks the Colts’ 40th in Indy. ... In the series, the Ravens have won four straight home games, three straight overall. and five of the past six. ... The Colts have won two of the three playoff matchups including a 15-6 victory in January 2007 that featured all field goals en route to Indy’s Super Bowl title. ... Baltimore rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Colts in OT in the teams' most recent meeting. Jackson threw for 442 yards and four TDs in that game. ... The late Ted Marchibroda had strong ties to both cities. He coached the Baltimore Colts from 1975-79, the Indianapolis Colts from 1992-95 and the Ravens from 1996-98. From 2000-06, he served as a radio analyst for Colts games.

STATS AND STUFF: Richardson and first-time head coach Shane Steichen both got their first career wins last week for the Colts. ... If Richardson does not play, backup QB Gardner Minshew will get the starting nod. He was 19 of 23 with 171 yards and one TD and no interceptions in relief of Richardson last week. ... Richardson needs one TD run to become the first QB in Colts history with a rushing score in three consecutive games. ... WR Michael Pittman Jr. has eight receptions in each of Indy’s first two games. ... After getting 18 and 12 tackles the first two weeks, LB Zaire Franklin leads the NFL ... Indy has 75 interceptions since 2018, the league’s sixth-highest total. ... The Colts have a league-high 17 tackles for loss and are tied for fifth in sacks. ... Indy allowed no sacks in Week 2. ... This will be Baltimore's last home game for a while. After hosting the Colts, the Ravens play two road games followed by a trip to London. ... Baltimore has six sacks by six different players. ... The Ravens are 20-5 at home in September under coach John Harbaugh. Only Green Bay (21-4-1) is better in that span. ... Baltimore's defense has allowed 23 total yards and no first downs in the first quarter so far. ... The Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards in 18 consecutive games.

FANTASY TIP: Baltimore's backfield has been hit hard by injuries to J.K. Dobbins (torn Achilles tendon) and now Hill, but RB Gus Edwards showed last week he can still be effective in short-yardage situations.