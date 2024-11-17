SportsFootball

Lions lose starting LB Alex Anzalone for 6 to 8 weeks with broken forearm

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) is attended by medical...

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) is attended by medical staff during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press

DETROIT — Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone broke his left forearm Sunday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, another blow to a defense that has been hit hard by injuries.

Anzalone had three solo tackles and assisted on two stops during Detroit's 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He 56 tackles this season, ranking third on the team after leading the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons.

The NFC-leading Lions have lost a lot of players on defense, including star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who had 7 1/2 sacks before he broke his leg last month.

