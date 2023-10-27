Lions and Raiders are both looking to bounce back from bad losses on Monday night

DETROIT — The NFC North-leading Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders will have something in common on Monday night.

Both teams are trying to bounce back from lopsided losses.

Detroit’s four-game winning streak ended in Baltimore with a 32-point loss. Las Vegas had won two straight games before losing at Chicago by 18 points.

The Lions (5-2) were tied for the league's best record before a humbling loss to the Ravens, but Jared Goff insisted the setback wasn't a dramatic statement about the state of the team.

“It’s a roller coaster outside of our building at times — for every team in the league — it’s no different for us,” Goff said. “But in here, it’s pretty ‘Steady Eddie’ and ready to respond this week.”

The Raiders (3-4) may get a boost from the return of Jimmy Garoppolo, who was sidelined last week and for the second half of the prior game with a back injury.

“As long we don’t have anything that goes the other way, we’re very hopeful,” coach Josh McDaniels said.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, right, celebrates his sack and safety during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. The sack was split with teammate defensive tackle Bilal Nichols on the play. Credit: AP/John Locher

NO OFFENSE

The Raiders have failed to crack 20 points in seven of their past eight games dating to last season. Las Vegas only surpassed the mark with the help of a safety late in its 21-17 win against New England two weeks ago.

“Football is not about how good you are,” Raiders receiver Davante Adams said. “It's about how good you play.”

The offensively challenged team ranks 30th in scoring, averaging just 16 points. The Raiders are 27th in total offense and last in rushing with a mere 68.6 yards per game on the ground despite having All-Pro Josh Jacobs, last year's rushing champion, in the backfield.

AS GOFF GOES

The Lions leaned on Jared Goff over a 16-game stretch dating to last season, and it paid off. Goff had a lot to do with them going 13-3 to close last year strong and pick up where they left off in 2023.

“He’s matured,” McDaniels said. “You see his efficiency go up, his decision-making is really good. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes with the ball. He’s aggressive when he should be and he’s really smart and protects the ball if something’s not there.”

Goff, though, did not throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season in last week's loss and had an interception along with two fumbles. Detroit was held to six points by the Ravens to bring its team-record streak of scoring 20-plus points to a halt at 15 games.

“We know what we’re made of, but we have got to respond the right way,” Goff said.

SOMETHING’S GOT TO GIVE

Big plays may prove to be pivotal.

The Lions have gained 20-plus yards 36 times and scored on nine of those plays, ranking second in the NFL in both categories. The Raiders have allowed an NFL-low 10 passes of at least 20 yards.

WHAT A RUSH

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has at least a half-sack in five straight games, and has a team-high 6 1/2 this season and a league-high 34 quarterback hurries. He had a career-high 12 1/2 sacks last season and 44 since the Raiders drafted the former Easter Michigan star in the fourth round four years ago.

“He’s slithery,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “He can bend. He’s explosive. Quick first step. He’s very crafty.”

Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has a team-high 4 1/2 sacks and ranks second in the NFL with 33 quarterback hurries.

“An incredible motor, great effort,” McDaniels said. “If you ever stop playing before the play is over, he makes a lot of plays.”

PRIME-TIME PLAYERS

The Raiders were were a popular pick for prime-time games. They will be in one of the NFL's standalone games for the third time this year and are scheduled for two more this season.

Detroit, meanwhile, is hosting a Monday night game for the first time since 2018, when the New York Jets won 48-17 in Matt Patricia’s debut as the Lions' coach.