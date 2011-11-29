Lions DT Ndamukong Suh appeals suspension

The NFL says Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is appealing his two-game suspension.

League spokesman Greg Aiello says Suh’s hearing will be with Art Shell, an appointed appeal officer who is paid by the NFL and NFLPA.

Suh was suspended for two games without pay on Tuesday for stomping on Green Bay offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith on Thanksgiving in a loss to the Packers.

The NFL plans to expedite the hearing to have a decision before Detroit plays at New Orleans on Sunday night. If Suh doesn’t win the appeal, he won’t play against the Saints or in a Dec. 11 matchup with Minnesota at home before being reinstated the next day ahead of a road game against Oakland.

Message seeking comment were left by The Associated Press with Suh’s agent.