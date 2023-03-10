Lions likely looking for help on defense in free agency

DETROIT LIONS (9-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Jamaal Williams, WR DJ Chark, LB Alex Anzalone, S DeShon Elliott, CB Will Harris, CB Amani Oruwariye, K Michael Badgley, LB Chris Board, OG/C Evan Brown, DE Austin Bryant, DT Isaiah Buggs, DL John Cominsky, CB Mike Hughes, RB Justin Jackson, CB C.J. Moore, OT Dan Skipper, QB Nate Sudfeld, LB Josh Woods.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OT Matt Nelson, CB Bobby Price.

NEEDS: The Lions ranked among the league's worst teams on defense last year, and finding help in free agency on that side of the ball is likely more of a priority than it was a year ago for general manager Brad Holmes. Despite holes on the back end of the defense, Detroit won eight of its last 10 games, falling just short of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season with its first winning record in six years. Williams might be too expensive to keep after he ran for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and had 17 rushing touchdowns to break Barry Sanders’ franchise record. Recently re-signed restricted free agent OL Ross Pierschbacher adds depth to the offensive line, the strength of the team.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $21 million.