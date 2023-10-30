SportsFootball

Lions WR St. Brown, Raiders K Daniel Carlson are in and Lions C Frank Ragnow is out on Monday night

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scores on a...

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scores on a 27-yard touchdown reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By The Associated Press

DETROIT — Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was active against the Las Vegas Raiders despite an illness that had him listed as questionable to play Monday night.

Detroit center Frank Ragnow was inactive with toe and calf injuries.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson was in the lineup after being listed as questionable with a groin injury.

The Lions previously ruled out running back David Montgomery and guard Jonah Jackson.

Las Vegas had previously listed linebacker Divine Deablo as inactive with an ankle injury.

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

HALLOWEENSALE5 months for 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime