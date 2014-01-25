Making a point
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suggested earlier this week that the league would consider eliminating the PAT kick after touchdowns, in part because the play has become so routine.
My take: Don't remove a part of the game that has been around for, like, forever.
I get it that kickers are more accurate than ever and the equivalent of a 20-yard field goal is just about automatic these days.
But the solution to making the play more challenging isn’t to take it away and simply award seven points to a team that scores a touchdown — or six points if that teams wants to attempt a two-point conversion and make it an eight-point play. Either keep the kick as is, or else move it back, say, 10 yards, to increase the degree of difficulty.