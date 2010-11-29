Man dies after 20-foot fall at Chicago NFL stadium

Authorities have identified a man who fell to his death from a ledge at Soldier Field during the Chicago Bears game on Sunday afternoon.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says 23-year-old Stewart Haverty of suburban Woodstock was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Chicago police say Haverty fell around 4:55 p.m. Sunday during the NFL matchup between the Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chicago Fire Chief Joe Roccasalva says he landed on a small rooftop on the outside the stadium. Witnesses told authorities the man ran to a ledge and jumped.

It's the second death in a week at a major sporting arena. On Nov. 21, a 2-year-old boy fell from a luxury box at the Staples Center during a Los Angeles Lakers game.