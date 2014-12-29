Marc Trestman, Phil Emery fired by Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have fired general manager Phil Emery and coach Marc Trestman after missing the playoffs for the seventh time in the past eight years.

The changes come after the Bears went 5-11 in a mostly dismal season. Trestman is out after going 13-19 in two seasons while Emery lasted just three years.

The new GM and coach could have a big decision to make concerning quarterback Jay Cutler, who signed a big new contract a year ago but struggled this year.