Listed as doubtful, Maxx Crosby starts for Raiders and sacks Patrick Mahomes

LAS VEGAS — Maxx Crosby was listed as doubtful all week with a knee injury. He didn't practice once.

With Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in town, the Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end was determined to get in the starting lineup.

“I was in a lot of (expletive) pain," he said. "But it is what it is.”

Crosby started for Las Vegas and sacked Mahomes once, raising his total this season to 11 1/2, during the Raiders' 31-17 loss to Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.

“I was going through it, for sure," he said.

The showdown between Mahomes and Crosby was highly anticipated after the Netflix documentary “Quarterback” showed them going after each other during a game last season.

Mahomes took offense in the documentary to Crosby giving him some extra attention. After throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes yelled at Crosby that he “woke up the wrong (expletive)!”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/David Becker

Crosby caught Mahomes' attention Sunday by being on the field at all.

“The fact that he played today, it speaks to who he is not because it’s against us, but he wants to be out there for his teammates,” Mahomes said. “That’s the type of guys you want on your team and I have a ton of respect for him.

"When people see us trash talking, I think that’s just the competitors both of us we are. I know every single time I go up against him, he’s going to give everything he has and I’m going to do the same. It’s going to be a great battle to the end.”

Crosby echoed that sentiment.

“He’s the best in the game and we go against each other twice a year,” Crosby said. “We have our back and forths, but at the end of the day, it’s respect when you see another great one across from you. So every time, he brings the best out of me and vice versa. So I got a ton of love for him regardless. That doesn’t change how I’m approaching him."