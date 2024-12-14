SportsFootball

Maxx Crosby will miss Raiders' Monday night game versus Falcons and Aidan O'Connell is questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: AP/Jason Behnken

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby will not play in Monday night's home game against the Atlanta Falcons because of an ankle injury.

Crosby, who did not practice the past three days, has 7 1/2 sacks and 17 tackles for loss this season. He is just half a sack from becoming the third Raiders player since at least 1982 with 60 for his career.

This is the second start Crosby will miss this season because of injury. He had started every game each of the previous four seasons.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who has a bruised left knee, is questionable. He has not practiced the past three days, but coach Antonio Pierce has expressed hope that O'Connell would play.

If O'Connell doesn't start, the Raiders will turn to Desmond Ridder, who would face his old club. Ridder started 13 games for the Falcons last season.

Also, cornerback Nate Hobbs did not receive an injury designation and was a full participant at practice Saturday. He hasn't played since Nov. 3 because of an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (concussion) is questionable and cornerback Sam Webb (back) is doubtful.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce talks with defensive...

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce talks with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

More football news

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs set for season-ending knee surgery, AP sources say1m read
Falcons favored over the Raiders in Monday night matchup2m read
Maxx Crosby will miss Raiders' Monday night game versus Falcons and Aidan O'Connell is questionable
Rock: Winners & losers of Belichick's move to UNC6m read
Chiefs will have kicker Harrison Butker but miss left tackle D.J. Humphries for game against Browns

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME