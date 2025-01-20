Former Jet Mekhi Becton goes from bust to big stage

PHILADELPHIA – Mekhi Becton has learned a lot since his days as a Jets first-round bust ended and he arrived as a free agent with the Eagles a little less than a year ago. He’s taken on a new position, switching from left tackle to right guard. He’s adapted to a different offensive system.

His latest lesson has been about keeping his emotions under control.

He was certainly excited to have helped his new team win their NFC divisional playoff game over the Rams, 28-22, at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. He was a big part of their 285 net rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns (plus nearly a fourth that was overturned by replay review just inches short of the goal line). And he definitely got a big thrill from delivering the bullyish block that sprung Saquon Barkley on his 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, decleating linebacker Christian Rozenboom to clear a path.

But as for his own journey which is now headed someplace he said he had doubts he’d ever reach during his dark years with the Jets - hosting the NFC Championship on Sunday for an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl - he downplayed the impact.

“It’s cool,” he said calmly at his locker. “I’m not going to cry over it.”

Not this time. But a few weeks ago he got those tears out of his system when he broke down on the sideline as the Eagles clinched the NFC East crown with a win over Dallas. It was a touching, human scene captured on camera.

Now? Becton knows there is more to do than just make the playoffs and have a winning record for the first time in his career.

“We know the job’s not done,” he said. “I’m following in the footsteps of everybody who has been here before, knowing we have two more games to go win. That’s all.”

Those teammates who have been through this know what it means to Becton to be part of it. And they appreciate what he brings to their efforts.

“He’s a special player,” left tackle Jordan Mailata said. “You can’t teach the size he brings to the game but you also can’t teach the want-to that he has, the want to be out there. He’s been very pivotal in our run game and the passing game as well… I can’t speak on what happened to his start with the Jets, but with the opportunity that was presented to him here, he’s taken advantage of that.”

Becton did allow himself to show a little bit of his feelings on that long Barkley run.

“It was fun,” he said. “I don’t know if you all saw me give my little celebration. It’s a great feeling.”

That’s about all the emotion Becton was willing to share on Sunday, though. There are potentially two more games to play.

Perhaps after that there will be more tears.