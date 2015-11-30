Miami Dolphins fire Bill Lazor after loss to Jets

The Jets are the worst thing to happen to Dolphins coaches.

Following Sunday's 38-20 beatdown at MetLife Stadium, Miami fired offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, the team announced Monday.

Lazor is now the second Dolphins coach to be let go following a blowout loss to the Jets.

A day after the Jets fried the Fish, 27-14, in London on Oct. 4, Miami fired then-head coach Joe Philbin and replaced him with tight ends coach Dan Campbell. And on Oct. 8, Campbell fired former defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle in favor of defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo.

In that Week 4 win over the Dolphins, the Jets outgained Miami in total yards, 425-226, and held the Dolphins to 0-for-12 on third downs and 0-for-4 on fourth downs. But the outcome was fairly similar on Sunday with Campbell serving as Miami's interim head coach.

The Jets outgained the Dolphins, 234-81, in the first half Sunday, rushed for 137 yards (including 21 by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick) and held the Dolphins to 4-for-15 on third down. With the win, the Jets improved to 6-5 and kept alive their hope of a wild-card spot in the AFC playoff race. Meanwhile, the Dolphins -- losers of four of the past five -- dropped to 4-7.

Their offense currently ranks 26th in yards per game (335.9) and 27th in scoring (20.5).

With Lazor's release, the organization appointed quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor as their new play-caller and promoted assistant Phil McGeoghan to wide receivers coach.