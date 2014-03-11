Johnson to Tampa and other news

With unrestricted free agency set to begin today at 4 p.m., there's still plenty of action going on with teams trying to sign some of their own players and some apparently already working out deals with impending free agents.

Here's a look:

* ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the Bucs and Bengals free agent defensive end Michael Johnson have agreed to a five-year, $43.8 million deal. Technically, they can't really agree on a deal before the 4 p.m. start time, but players did have the chance to negotiate with other teams beginning on Saturday. So this will likely be just a technicality. It's a great move for Tampa and new head coach Lovie Smith, who relies on a strong four-man front to provide pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Johnson is considered the best pass rushing end in this year's free agent class.

* The Colts have agreed to a two-year deal with veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri, who helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles before moving on to Indy. Vinatieri is considered one of the best money kickers in NFL history. Not only that, but he has played with nothing but franchise quarterbacks over his career, calling Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and now Andrew Luck teammates.

* Cardinals free agent wide receiver Andre Roberts is expected to sign with the Redskins, according to Mike Jones of the Washington Post. Roberts has been a solid complementary receiver in Arizona, whose offense revolves mostly around Pro Bowl wideout Larry Fitzgerald.

* Bears free agent quarterback Josh McCown, who did a terrific job in Jay Cutler's absence last season, said he hopes to reach a deal quickly once the signing period begins. The Jets and Bucs are among the teams most interested, and Chicago would like to have him back.

* NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the Browns are a team to watch when it comes to Darrelle Revis, who is reportedly on the trading block because Tampa doesn't want to pay him $16 million this season. Why the Browns? Head coach Mike Pettine was the Jets' defensive coordinator when Revis turned into the best cover cornerback during his run in New York.

* Ravens left tackle Eugene Monroe appears closer to signing a deal to remain in Baltimore, per the Baltimore Sun.

* Ravens defensive lineman Arthur Jones, a potential target of the Giants, may be ticketed for Cleveland, according to the Sun.