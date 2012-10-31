Michael Vick still starter for struggling Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- Michael Vick will remain the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coach Andy Reid announced the decision on Wednesday. The Eagles are off and Reid and Vick are not scheduled to address the media again until Thursday.

Vick, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, has struggled this season and Philadelphia (3-4) has lost three straight games.

Reid didn't endorse Vick after Sunday's 30-17 loss to Atlanta, saying he's going to evaluate all his starters. Vick then said he would support whatever decision Reid makes.

That led to speculation Vick's days were numbered. But Reid is sticking with Vick over unproven rookie Nick Foles as of now.