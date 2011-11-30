Michael Vick won't play against Seahawks

PHILADELPHIA -- Michael Vick will miss his third straight game because of broken ribs when the Eagles play at Seattle (4-7) on Thursday night.

Vince Young will start for the Eagles (4-7). The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback is 1-1 in his first two starts.

Wide receiver (hamstring) Jeremy Maclin and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (ankle) also won't play. Running back LeSean McCoy (toe) and cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha (knee) are questionable.

Vick broke his two lower ribs in a loss to Arizona on Nov. 13.