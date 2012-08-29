Mike Wallace finally reports to Steelers

With less than two weeks before the start of the regular season, Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Wallace reported to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wallace was at the team facility yesterday morning. A restricted free agent, he had yet to sign his one-year contract tender worth about $2.7 million. He will not practice with his teammates until next week.

Last season, Wallace has 72 receptions for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns. He has 24 receiving touchdowns in his three-season career. "We definitely understand the business part of things, and we don't worry about that too much," receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. "But as far as in the offensive room, we've missed his personality and we've missed what he brings to the table."

Bengals center in jeopardy

Bengals center Kyle Cook could be lost for the season because of a foot and ankle injury, the second significant setback to Cincinnati's offensive line during the preseason. Cook hurt his right foot and ankle when a defender fell on it during a preseason game Thursday night. He didn't think it was a severe injury at first and stayed in the game.

He showed up at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday expecting to practice. Doctors sent him for precautionary X-rays and an MRI that found a more significant problem. He had a protective boot on his right foot Tuesday in the locker room.

Washington cuts Cooley

The Washington Redskins have released tight end Chris Cooley. Cooley, 30, has spent his entire eight-season NFL career with Washington. He has 428 career receptions. Injuries limited him to five games and eight receptions last season. The Redskins plan to use Fred Davis as their starting tight end. Redskins swap kickers

Graham Gano is out of work. His replacement is Billy Cundiff, who spent two days unemployed after getting cut by the Baltimore Ravens. Gano was released and Cundiff signed by the Redskins. Gano, 25, had a league-high 10 misses last season, although five of those were blocked. Cundiff joined the Ravens during the 2009 season and went to the Pro Bowl in 2010, going 26-for-29, but last season he missed a 32-yarder against the New England Patriots in the waning seconds of the AFC title game.-- AP