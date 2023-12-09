Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller out vs. Vikings with shoulder injury

HENDERSON, Nev. — Left tackle Kolton Miller, the Las Vegas Raiders' best offensive lineman, will not play in Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a lingering shoulder injury.

Miller played in the Raiders' most recent game two weeks ago against Kansas City after sitting out the previous two weeks with the injury.

He is rated by Pro Football Focus as the NFL's 11th-best offensive tackle.

Also, rush end Maxx Crosby is questionable because of an ongoing knee injury. He was doubtful leading up to the week of the Chiefs game and even went to the hospital, but played anyway.

Crosby was a limited participant in practice Friday and missing the two prior days.