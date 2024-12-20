SportsFootball

Damian Lillard ruled out of Bucks' game Friday at Cleveland because of strained calf

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past Atlanta Hawks...

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half of a semifinal game in the NBA Cup basketball tournament Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee guard Damian Lillard will sit out the Bucks' game Friday night at Cleveland because of a strained right calf.

The Bucks released an injury report Thursday night ruling out the seven-time all-NBA guard.

Earlier in the day, Lillard and teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected to the NBA Cup all-tournament team. Lillard averaged 27.3 points in six NBA Cup games. He scored 23 points Tuesday night as the Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 in the championship game at Las Vegas.

Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) and forward Khris Middleton illness) are listed as probable for the game Friday. Middleton didn't play in the NBA Cup final.

More football news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals look to keep slim playoff hopes alive when they visit Panthers3m read
Damian Lillard ruled out of Bucks' game Friday at Cleveland because of strained calf
Seahawks hope to increase playoff odds when they face Vikings3m read
There's more on the line for Jaguars and Raiders after the season than in Sunday's meeting3m read
Packers attempting to continue their surge as they host the Saints on Monday night3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME