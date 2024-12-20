Damian Lillard ruled out of Bucks' game Friday at Cleveland because of strained calf

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee guard Damian Lillard will sit out the Bucks' game Friday night at Cleveland because of a strained right calf.

The Bucks released an injury report Thursday night ruling out the seven-time all-NBA guard.

Earlier in the day, Lillard and teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected to the NBA Cup all-tournament team. Lillard averaged 27.3 points in six NBA Cup games. He scored 23 points Tuesday night as the Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 in the championship game at Las Vegas.

Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) and forward Khris Middleton illness) are listed as probable for the game Friday. Middleton didn't play in the NBA Cup final.