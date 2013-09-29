Minnesota Vikings beat Pittsburgh Steelers in London

LONDON -- Greg Jennings made two touchdown catches, Adrian Peterson ran for two scores and the Vikings' defense made a big stop with time running out to preserve a 34-27 win over the Steelers on Sunday for their first win of the season.

Playing at Wembley Stadium, Everson Griffen stripped Ben Roethlisberger on the 6-yard line with 19 seconds left. Kevin Williams recovered to seal the victory.

Jennings made a 70-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown and Peterson had a 60-yard score to help offset two scores by Pittsburgh rookie running back Le'Veon Bell and give Minnesota (1-3) some hope of turning its season around.

The Steelers fell to 0-4 for the first time since 1968.

Vikings quarterback Matt Cassel, starting in place of injured Christian Ponder, finished 16 of 25 for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Roethlisberger was 36 for 51 for 383 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.