New England Patriots' Aaron Hernandez has home searched again

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. -- Police are again searching the area near the home of New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, a week after his friend's body was found about a mile away.

Some law enforcement officers wore wetsuits Monday while searching near both Hernandez's home and the industrial park where Odin Lloyd's body was found.

Lloyd was a 27-year-old semi-pro football player for the Boston Bandits who was found slain June 17.

His family says he was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee. They say the two men were friends and were out together on the last night of Lloyd's life.

An Attleboro District Court official said no new documents were available in connection with the case Monday morning.