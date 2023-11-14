SportsFootball

Patriots release DB Jack Jones, ending tumultuous tenure with team

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) holds off New...

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) holds off New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (13) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

By The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots released defensive back Jack Jones on Monday after a tumultuous season that began with his arrest for bringing guns into the airport and ended with him unable to earn playing time for the last-place team.

Jones, 25, was a fourth-round draft pick in 2022 who played in 13 games last year and four this season, missing the first six with a hamstring injury. The Patriots are 2-8 — last in the AFC East and tied for last in the conference.

Jones agreed to serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping eight of the nine weapons charges he faced after Logan Airport security in June found two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.

After intercepting two passes as a rookie, Jones saw decreased playing time this season, getting on the field for 10 snaps in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

