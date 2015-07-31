NFL and players' union want Tom Brady case resolved by Sept. 4

The federal judge handling Tom Brady's attempt to overturn his four-game suspension strongly suggested the New England quarterback and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appear in court on Aug. 12 and 19.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman told the sides Friday he had scheduled conferences on both days "with your principles (including, without limitation, Mr. Goodell and Mr. Brady)." He also requested the parties "engage in comprehensive, good-faith settlement discussions prior to the conference on August 12."

Earlier in the day, the NFL and the players' union said they wanted Berman to resolve their dispute over Brady's suspension by Sept. 4 -- six days before the Patriots' opener.

Brady was suspended for his role in the use of deflated footballs in the AFC championship game in January. Goodell upheld the suspension Tuesday after Brady appealed.