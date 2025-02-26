SportsFootball

Mike Green tells reporters at NFL combine he left Virginia after being accused of sexual assault

Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green speaks during a press conference...

Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL draft prospect Mike Green, a second-team All-America edge rusher, says he transferred from Virginia to Marshall after being accused of sexual assault for the second time.

Green told reporters Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that he also was accused of sexual assault in high school, adding he was never charged and insisting he did nothing wrong.

The 6-foot-3, 251-pound native of Williamsburg, Virginia, played in six games for the Cavaliers during the 2021 season and did not appear on the field the following year.

“No grudges are held,” he said, regarding his departure from the school.

The Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year had 17 sacks last season, the most in major college football. He had 21 1/2 sacks in two seasons with the Thundering Herd.

“I’m the best edge rusher here,” Green said at the NFL combine.

More football news

Cardinals to invest $100 million into new practice facility after low marks on NFLPA survey1m read
Mike Green tells reporters at NFL combine he left Virginia after being accused of sexual assault
Defensive end Abdul Carter says he's the best player in NFL 2025 draft class1m read
NFL combine workouts kick off Thursday and here's how to watch Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and more1m read
Attorneys for Buccaneers' Rachaad White say FBI is investigating an extortion attempt against him

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME