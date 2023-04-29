SportsFootball

NFL draft first-round ratings higher than in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the second round of the...

Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Viewership of the first round of the NFL draft was up 11% over last year, the league announced Friday.

According to the league, an average of 11.4 million viewers watched the draft on TV and digital platforms. The average was 10.3 million in 2022.

The total audience was 34.2 million, up from the 32.8 million who watched the year before.

The quarterback-heavy draft class likely influenced the ratings. Three of the top four picks were quarterbacks, including Bryce Young who went at No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers.

Only one quarterback was drafted in the first round last year and Kenny Pickett wasn't taken until the 20th pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network are televising the seven-round draft, which ends Saturday.

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME