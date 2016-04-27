SportsFootball

NFL Draft: Matt Forte says Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry can make an early impact

This composite image shoes Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott,...

This composite image shoes Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott, left, and Alabama running back Derrick Henry. Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka, Getty Images / Joe Robbins

By Nick Klopsis

Matt Forte was a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, part of a talented class that featured five running backs taken in the first round. He made an immediate impact as a rookie with the Bears. So he knows good running back prospects when he sees them.

This year’s draft class features two backs — Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott and Alabama’s Derrick Henry — who could be starters early in their careers. Elliott is widely believed to be a top-10 pick, while Henry may be available at the top of the second round or late in the first round.

“Ezekiel Elliott is obviously a top back, Derrick Henry as well, but they both have different styles,” said the Jets’ Forte during a call to promote Verizon’s NFL Mobile app. “I think they both bring something different to the table.

“Derrick is a very big, large running back, kind of a Brandon Jacobs size-wise type of running back. Ezekiel’s a little smaller but still stocky and a strong runner.

“So they both bring different things to the table. They’ve both got good size and speed. I think Ezekiel, his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield might separate him a little bit from Derrick, but I think they’ll both come in and make an impact early on.”

