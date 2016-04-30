NFL Draft: Top remaining prospects before Rounds 4-7

Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 prospects as the 2016 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Andrew Billings, DL, Baylor: No. 15 overall, No. 3 DL

Kenneth Dixon, RB, Louisiana Tech: No. 46 overall, No. 3 RB

Joshua Perry, LB, Ohio State: No. 48 overall, No. 5 LB

Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State: No. 55 overall, No. 4 QB

Vadal Alexander, G, LSU: No. 58 overall, No. 3 G

Christian Westerman, G, Arizona State: No. 62 overall, No. 4 G

Pharoh Cooper, WR, South Carolina: No. 63 overall, No. 8 WR

Rashard Higgins, WR, Colorado State: No. 66 overall, No. 9 WR

Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA: No. 67 overall, No. 5 RB

Cardale Jones, QB, Ohio State: No. 71 overall, No. 5 QB