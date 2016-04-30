SportsFootball

NFL Draft: Top remaining prospects before Rounds 4-7

Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook passes the ball during the...

Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook passes the ball during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Alabama, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/ LM Otero

By Nick Klopsisnicholas.klopsis@newsday.com

Here are the top NFL draft prospects remaining on Newsday’s Big Board of the top 100 prospects as the 2016 NFL Draft heads to Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Andrew Billings, DL, Baylor: No. 15 overall, No. 3 DL

Kenneth Dixon, RB, Louisiana Tech: No. 46 overall, No. 3 RB

Joshua Perry, LB, Ohio State: No. 48 overall, No. 5 LB

Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State: No. 55 overall, No. 4 QB

Vadal Alexander, G, LSU: No. 58 overall, No. 3 G

Christian Westerman, G, Arizona State: No. 62 overall, No. 4 G

Pharoh Cooper, WR, South Carolina: No. 63 overall, No. 8 WR

Rashard Higgins, WR, Colorado State: No. 66 overall, No. 9 WR

Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA: No. 67 overall, No. 5 RB

Cardale Jones, QB, Ohio State: No. 71 overall, No. 5 QB

