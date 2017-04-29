NFL Draft: Top remaining prospects entering Day 3

The first three rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft are in the books, and there are some talented players still on the board for Day3. Here are the top remaining players on Newsday.com’s Top 100 Big Board entering Saturday, when the fourth-seventh rounds start at noon Eastern.

Carl Lawson, Edge rusher, Auburn (No. 35 on Newsday’s Big Board)

Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma (No. 44)

Desmond King, CB, Iowa (No. 48)

Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida (No. 68)

Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa (No. 69)

Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech (No. 72)

Ryan Switzer, WR, North Carolina (No. 74)

Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh (No. 76)

Jake Butt, TE, Michigan (No. 77)

Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson (No. 89)

Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern (No. 91)

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU (No. 93)

KD Cannon, WR, Baylor (No. 94)

Jalen Robinette, WR, Air Force (No. 95)

Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami (No. 96)

Chad Hansen, WR, Cal (No. 97)

Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh (No. 98)