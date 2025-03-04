Seahawks cut outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones and 3 other veterans in salary cap move

The Seattle Seahawks cut outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones and three other veterans on Tuesday to create salary cap space ahead of the start of free agency next week.

The 28-year-old Jones had 9 1/2 sacks in two seasons with the Seahawks, who signed him to a three-year, $51 million deal in 2023. Moving on from Jones freed up more than $11 million for Seattle, which missed the playoffs despite a 10-7 record.

The Seahawks also released safety Rayshawn Jenkins, defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris and offensive lineman George Fant, who was limited to just two games in 2024 because of injury.

Combined, the moves create more than $27 million in cap space for Seattle.

The cuts could be the first of several by the Seahawks ahead of the start of the new league year. Seattle has several important contributors it will attempt to re-sign before free agency, including linebacker Ernest Jones, who was acquired in a trade with Tennessee in October.