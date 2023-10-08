NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 5

Sunday

NEW YORK JETS at DENVER BRONCOS — NEW YORK JETS: RB Israel Abanikanda, LB Zaire Barnes, WR Jason Brownlee, CB Brandin Echols, WR Mecole Hardman, DE Carl Lawson, CB D.J. Reed. DENVER: C Alex Forsyth, LB Thomas Incoom, CB Fabian Moreau, S JL Skinner, RB Javonte Williams.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — KANSAS CITY: LB Nick Bolton, OG Mike Caliendo, DT Keondre Coburn, DT Matt Dickerson, DE BJ Thompson. MINNESOTA: OT Hakeem Adeniji, LB Andre Carter, S Lewis Cine, QB Nick Mullens, TE Nick Muse, DT Khyiris Tonga.