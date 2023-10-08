NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

HOUSTON TEXANS at ATLANTA FALCONS — HOUSTON: CB Shaquill Griffin, LB Christian Harris, OG Josh Jones, QB Case Keenum, RB Dare Ogunbowale, CB Tavierre Thomas, LB Garret Wallow. ATLANTA: OL Jovaughn Gwyn, DL Ta'Quon Graham, DL Joe Gaziano, ILB Andre Smith Jr., WR Zay Malone, QB Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at DETROIT LIONS — CAROLINA: RB Raheem Blackshear, CB Donte Jackson, LB Deion Jones, OT David Sharpe, S Xavier Woods. DETROIT: S Brian Branch, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, DT Brodric Martin, TE James Mitchell, DE Levi Onwuzurike, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TENNESSEE: WR Treylon Burks, OT Jaelyn Duncan, LB Luke Gifford, QB Will Levis, LB Caleb Murphy, DT Teair Tart. INDIANAPOLIS: QB Sam Ehlinger, LB Shaquille Leonard, TE Will Mallory, DE Kwity Paye, OT Bernhard Raimann.

NEW YORK GIANTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — NEW YORK GIANTS: RB Saquon Barkley, OG Shane Lemieux, LB Micah McFadden, S Gervarrius Owens, DT Jordon Riley, C John Michael Schmitz, OT Andrew Thomas. MIAMI: RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Chase Claypool, CB Kelvin Joseph, LB Jaelan Phillips, DT Brandon Pili, QB Skylar Thompson.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — NEW ORLEANS: TE Juwan Johnson, S Lonnie Johnson, QB Jake Luton, OG Andrus Peat, WR A.T. Perry, DE Kyle Phillips, OT Landon Young. NEW ENGLAND: OT Calvin Anderson, WR Kayshon Boutte, QB Will Grier, LB Matthew Judon, OG Cole Strange, OT Tyrone Wheatley.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BALTIMORE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, OG Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, QB Josh Johnson, TE Charlie Kolar, OT Morgan Moses, LB Odafe Oweh. PITTSBURGH: OG James Daniels, TE Pat Freiermuth, P Pressley Harvin, RB Godwin Igwebuike, DE DeMarvin Leal, OT Dan Moore, QB Mason Rudolph.