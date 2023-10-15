SportsFootball

NFL Inactive Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

DETROIT LIONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — DETROIT: S Brian Branch, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, CB Steven Gilmore, OG Jonah Jackson, DT Brodric Martin, TE James Mitchell. TAMPA BAY: LB Anthony Nelson, DE Patrick O'Connor, CB Derrek Pitts, OT Brandon Walton, TE David Wells.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — ARIZONA: TE Elijah Higgins, C Keith Ismael, RB Tony Jones, LB Jesse Luketa, OT Carter O'Donnell, S Jalen Thompson. LOS ANGELES: LB Nick Hampton, DT Larrell Murchison, OL Zach Thomas, RG Joe Noteboom, DE Desjuan Johnson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK JETS — PHLADELPHIA: S Sydney Brown, DT Jalen Carter, QB Tanner McKee, TE lbert Okwuegbunam, RB Rashaad Penny, CB Darius Slay, DT Marlon Tuipulotu. NEW TORK: RB Israel Abanikanda, LB Zaire Barnes, WR Jason Brownlee, DT Micheal Clemons, CB Brandin Echols, CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed.

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME