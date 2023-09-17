NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.
NEW YORK GIANTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — NEW YORK GIANTS: TE Lawrence Cager, CB Darnay Holmes, LB Azeez Ojulari, S Gervarrius Owens, DT Jordon Riley, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, OT Andrew Thomas. ARIZONA: S Budda Baker, DT Leki Fotu, TE Elijah Higgins, OG Ilm Manning, OT Carter O'Donnell, CB Starling Thomas, LB Josh Woods.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, T Kalia Davis, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LB Jalen Graham, OG Nick Zakelj. LOS ANGELES RAMS: RB Cam Akers, OG Kevin Dotson, RB Zach Evans, DE Desjuan Johnson, OT Warren McClendon.