NFL Inactive Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — CINCINNATI: CB Chidobe Awuzie, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, WR Tee Higgins, C Trey Hill, OT D'Ante Smith, DT Josh Tupou. ARIZONA: TE Elijah Higgins, RB Keaontay Ingram, S Qwuantrezz Knight, DE Jonathan Ledbetter, OT Carter O'Donnell.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at LOS ANGELES RAMS — PHILADELPHIA: S Sydney Brown, DT Fletcher Cox, QB Tanner McKee, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, RB Rashaad Penny, DT Marlon Tuipulotu. LOS ANGELES RAMS: LB Nick Hampton, DE Desjuan Johnson, OG Joe Noteboom WR Demarcus Robinson, OT Zachary Thomas.

