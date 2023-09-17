NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.
Sunday
NEW YORK JETS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK JETS: RB Israel Abanikanda, LB Zaire Barnes, WR Jason Brownlee, CB Bryce Hall, DE Will McDonald, OT Max Mitchell, K Greg Zuerlein. DALLAS: WR Brandin Cooks, S Donovan Wilson, CB Eric Scott, G Tyler Smith, DL Viliami Fehoko.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — WASHINGTON: DE K.J. Henry, TE Curtis Hodges, S Jartavius Martin, OG Chris Paul, OT Trent Scott. DENNVER: LB Frank Clark, C Alex Forsyth, DT Elijah Garcia, CB Riley Moss, S JL Skinner.