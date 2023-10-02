NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at NEW YORK JETS — KANSAS CITY: LB Nick Bolton, CB Jaylen Watson, DE BJ Thompson, OL Mike Caliendo, DT Neil Farrell, DT Keondre Coburn. NEW YORK: DT Al Woods, S Tony Adams, OL Wes Schweitzer, RB Izzy Abanikanda, WR Jason Brownlee and LB Zaire Barnes.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at NEW YORK GIANTS — SEATTLE: CB Coby Bryan, T Charles Cross, CB Artie Burns, LB Nick Bellore, OL McClendon Curtis, G Ben Brown, CB Tre Brown. NEW YORK: S Bobby McCain, RB Saquon Barkley, S Gervarrius Owens, T Andrew Thomas DL Jordon Riley.

<