SportsFootball

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

DETROIT LIONS vs. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — DETROIT: LIMITED: CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee). FULL: DT Isaiah Buggs (illness), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), C Frank Ragnow (toe). KANSAS CITY: WR Richie James (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee), DT Tershawn Wharton (knee). FULL: G Nick Allegretti (pectoral), CB Nic Jones (hand), DE B.J. Thompson (hamstring).

