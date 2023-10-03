NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

CHICAGO BEARS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — CHICAGO: DNP: Chase Claypool (NIR-Personal), DB Eddie Jackson (foot), DB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring). FULL: OL Teven Jenkins (calf). WASHINGTON: LIMITED: CB Christian Holmes (back), WR Curtis Samuel (quadricep), WR Jahan Dotson (ankle), RB Chris Rodriguez (illness). FULL: DB Jatavius Martin (thumb), CB Benjamin St-luste (neck).