NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

MINNESOTA at PHILADELPHIA: MINNESOTA: DNP: C Garrett Bradbury (back). LIMITED: T Christian Darrisaw (ankle), OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: S Reed Blakenship (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs). LIMITED: DT Fletcher Cox (ribs).