NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — CLEVELAND: QUESTIONABLE: WR Amari Cooper (groin), DT Siaki Ika (foot), S Juan Thornhill (calf). PITTSBURGH: OUT: WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — NEW ORLEANS: QUESTIONABLE: DB J.T. Gray (shoulder), RB Kendre Miller (hamstring). CAROLINA: QUESTIONABLE: WR D.J. Clark (hamstring).

