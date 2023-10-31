NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

TENNESSEE TITAN at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — TENNESSEE: DNP: OT Chris Hubbard (concussion), WR Chris Moore (NIR-personal), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). LIMITED: DE Denico Autry (NIR-resting player), RB Derrick Henry (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe), CB Roger McCreary (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), RB Tyjae Spears (ankle). FULL: S Mike Brown (ankle), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB Anthony Kendall (knee), TE Josh Whyle (concussion), RB Tyjae Spears (ankle). PITTSBURGH: DNP: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring). LIMITED: QB Kenny Pickett (rib), DB Levi Wallace (foot). FULL: RB Anthony McFarland (knee), S Damontae Kazee (hand), DT Cameron Heyward (groin).