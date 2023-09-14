NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — MINNESOTA: OUT: C Garrett Bradbury (back). QUESTIONABLE: T Christian Darrisaw (ankle), OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle). PHILADELPHIA: OUT: S Reed Blakenship (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: DT Fletcher Cox (ribs).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BALTIMORE: DNP: CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), T Ronnie Stanley (knee), S Marcus Williams (pectoral). LIMITED: TE Mark Andrews (quadricep). CINCINNATI: DNP: DE Cameron Sample (ankle). LIMITED: RB Chris Evans (hamstring), DE Joseph Ossai (ankle), LB Logan Wilson (ankle). FULL: QB Joe Burrow (calf), DB Daxton Hill (hand).

CHICAGO BEARS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CHICAGO: DNP: DB Kyler Gordon (hand). LIMITED: DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring), LB Dylan Dole (hamstring). TAMPA BAY: DNP: CB Carlton Davis (toe), S Christian Izien (concussion), DL Calijah Kancey (calf). FULL: QB Baker Mayfield (right shoulder).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — GREEN BAY: DNP: T David Bakhtiari (NIR-resting player/knee), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), LB Quay Walker (concussion), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring), LB Rashan Gary (knee), G Elgton Jenkins (knee). FULL: S Anthony Johnson (knee). ATLANTA: DNP: LB Troy Andersen (concussion), DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player), TE Jonnu Smith (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: CB Jeff Okudah (foot). FULL: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: G Quenton Nelson (toe), TE Andrew Ogletree (concussion), T Braden Smith (knee, ankle). FULL: RB Zack Moss (forearm). HOUSTON: DNP: LB Neville Hewitt (illness), S Jalen Pitre (chest), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), S Jimmie Ward (hip). LIMITED: S Grayland Arnold (hamstring), LB Blake Cashman (hamsting), OT Geroge Fant (shoulder), WR John Metchie III (hamstring), MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle/wrist), TE Dalton Schultz (thigh), WR Robert Woods (NIR-resting player). FULL: RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness). LIMITED: DT Chris Jones (NIR-resting player), TE Travis Kelce (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee). FULL: WR Richie James (knee), CB Nic Jones (hand), WR Kadarius Toney (knee), DT Tershawn Wharton (knee). JACKSONVILLE: DNP: C Luke Fortner (ankle), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), CB Gregory Junior (hamstring), G Brandon Scherff (ankle). LIMITED: DE Tyler Lacy (hip).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at BUFFALO BILLS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: WR Davante Adams (foot), WR DeAndre Carter (knee), DE Chandler Jones (NIR-personal matter), WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion), S Trevon Moehrig (thumb). LIMITED: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), G Jordan Meredith (calf). BUFFALO: FULL: C Mitch Morse (finger).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at TENNESSEE TITANS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP:DE Joey Bosa (hamstring), RB Austin Ekeler (ankle/NIR-personal matter), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring/NIR-personal matter). LIMITED: DE Chris Rumph (hamstring). TENNESSEE: DNP: WR Treylon Banks (NIR-personal), S Amani Hooker (concussion), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle). LIMITED: CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Tyjae Spears (groin), DT Teair Tart (groin). FULL: CB Tre Avery (hamstring), OT Dillon Radunz (knee).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — MIAMI: DNP: RB Raheem Mostert (knee). LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DB Elijah Campbell (knee), TE Julian Hill (ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique). FULL: RB De'Von Achane (shoulder), CB Xavien Howard (thumb), S Brandon Jones (knee), OL Connor Williams (knee). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: OT Trent Brown (concussion), OL Sidy Sow (concussion). LIMITED: C David Andrews (hamstring), WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (knee), G Cole Strange (knee).

NEW YORK GIANTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (hamstring/resting player). LIMITED: DB Deonte Banks (calf), LB Cam Brown (ankler), DB Cor'Dale Flott (hamstring), PK Graham Gano (right ankle), LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), DB Gervarrius Owens (hamstring),OL Matt Peart (elbow), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee). ARIZONA: DNP: DL L.J. Collier (biceps), LB Josh Woods (ankle). LIMITED: OL Kelvin Beachum (hand), RB James Conner (calf), DL Leki Fotu (shoulder).

NEW YORK JETS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW YORK JETS: LIMITED: OT Mekhi Becton (knee), OT Duane Brown (shoulder), RB Breece Hall (knee). DALLAS: DNP: WR Brandin Cooks (knee), OT Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf). FULL: OT Tyron Smith (ankle).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), T Trent Williams (NIR). FULL: TE George Kittle (groin), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist). LOS ANGELES RAMS: LIMITED: G Joe Noteboom (ankle), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hip).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DETROIT LIONS — SEATTLE: DNP: T Charles Cross (toe), LB Boye Mafe (knee), DE Mike Morris (shoulder). Limited S Jamal Adams (knee), LB Devin Bush (shoulder). FULL: TE Will Dissly (shoulder), CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring), NT Cameron Young (knee). DETROIT: DNP: OT Taylor Decker (ankle), DB Khalil Dorsey (illness), DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring). FULL: C Frank Ragnow (toe).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — WASHINGTON: DNP: CB Jartavius Martin (concussion). LIMITED: WR Curtis Samuel (hip), DE Chase Young (neck). FULL: G Samuel Cosmi (shoulder), WR Terry McLaurin (toe). DENVER: DNP: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Frank Clark (hip), WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), DT D.J. Jones (knee), CB Riley Moss (abdomen).