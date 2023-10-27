NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

ATLANTA FALCONS at TENNESSEE TITANS — ATLANTA: OUT: LB Tae Davis (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: OLB Bud Dupree (groin). FULL: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (NIR-resting player), DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player). TENNESSEE: OUT: QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle), TE Josh Whyle (concussion), CB Roger McCreary (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DT Naquan Jones (illness). FULL: DT Denico Autry (NIR-resting player), C Aaron Brewer (neck), WR DeAndre Hopkins (NIR-resting player), WR Treylon Burks (knee) LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), CB Elijah Molden (hamstring), WR Chris Moore (concussion), DT Jeffery Simmons (shoulder), DT Teair Tart (toe), RB Derrick Henry (NIR-resting player).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — BALTIMORE: OUT: S Marcus Williams (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle), WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring). FULL: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), CB Kevon Seymour (ankle), LB Roquan Smith (shoulder). ARIZONA: OUT: LB Krys Barnes (hamstring), DL Kevin Strong (shoulder), OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck). QUESTIONABLE: WR Greg Dortch (ankle), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin). FULL: OL Kelvin Beachum (hand), WR Zach Pascal (neck).

CHICAGO BEARS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — CHICAGO: OUT: OL Nate Davis (ankle), QB Justin Fields (right thumb), DB Terell Smith (illness). QUESTIONABLE: S Jaqua Brisker (illness), OL Dan Feeney (knee), DB Eddie Jackson (foot). LIMITED: OT Braxton Jones (neck). FULL: RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), DL Khalid Kareem (hip), OL Darnell Wright (shoulder/toe). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: TE Gerald Everett (hip), S Alohi Gilman (heel), WR Jalen Guyton (knee), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring), DT Otito Ofbonnia (knee), WR Josh Palmer (knee). LIMITED: WR Keenan Allen (back). FULL: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), QB Justin Herbert (left finger), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin), OT Trey Pipkins (ankle) OT Rashawn Slater (shoulder).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — CINCINNATI: OUT: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), RB Chase Brown (hamstring). FULL: OT Orlando Brown (groin), LB Devin Harper (hamstring), DT Josh Tupou (toe). SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: QB Brock Purdy (concussion), OT Trent Williams (ankle). FULL: LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — CLEVELAND: OUT: QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: RB Jerome Ford (ankle), WR Marquise Goodwin (back), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring), OT Jedrick Wills (foot/ankle). LIMITED: RB Kareem Hunt (thigh), TE David Njoku (knee) FULL: TE Harrison Bryant (hip), WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player), LB Tony Fields II (hip), MLB Anthony Walker (shoulder), DE Alex Wright (concussion) DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (ribs). SEATTLE: OUT: DT Austin Faoliu (knee), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee). DOUBTFUL: G Phil Haynes (calf). QUESTIONABLE: S Jamal Adams (knee), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring). FULL: S Jamal Adams (NIR-resting player/knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (calf), C Evan Brown (hip), RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (knee), TE Noah Fant (toe), DT Austin Faoliu (knee), G Damien Lewis (ankle), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee), LB Bobby Wagner (ankle), RB Kenneth Walker (calf).

HOUSTON TEXANS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — HOUSTON: OUT: DT Sheldon Rankins (knee), WR Robert Woods (foot), TE Brevin Jordan (foot). QUESTIONABLE: WR Xavier Hutchinson (foot), DT Hassan Ridgeway (calf), OT Tytus Howard (knee/hand). FULL: OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), LB Blake Cashman (wrist), WR Tank Dell (concussion), OT Josh Jones (hand), MLB Denzel Perryman (hand), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand). CAROLINA: OUT: S Von Bell (quadriceps), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Frankie Luvu (hip), OT Taylor Moton (NIR-resting player/knee), FS Xavier Woods (hamstring), LB Brian Burns (elbow), OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness). FULL: TE Stephan Sullivan (illness), G Austin Corbett (knee), RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), G Calvin Throckmorton (calf), G Chandler Zavala (neck).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — JACKSONVILLE: OUT: WR Zay Jones (knee), CB Gregory Junior (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), FS Andre Cisco (hamstring), QB Trevor Lawrence (knee), OT Walker Little (knee), G Brandon Scherff (ankle). FULL: DT DaVon Hamilton (knee). STEELERS: QUESTIONABLE: DB Levi Wallace (foot), CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf), CB James Pierre (ankle). LIMITED: OLB T.J. Watt (heel). FULL: RB Anthony McFarland (knee), LB Cole Holcomb (ankle), G Nate Herbig (illness), WR Dionte Johnson (hamstring), DT Cameron Heyward (groin), DT Larry Ogunjobi (shoulder).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS — KANSAS CITY: OUT: LB Nick Bolton (wrist). FULL: S Mike Edwards (elbow), RB Jerick McKinnon (groin), WR Justin Watson (elbow), K Harrison Butker (illness). DENVER: QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandon Johnson (hamstring). FULL: RB Dwayne Washington (knee), FS Justin Simmons (hip), LB Baron Browning (wrist), OT Garett Bolles (hip).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at DALLAS COWBOYS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: OUT: TE Hunter Long (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: T Rob Havenstein (calf), LB Ernest Jones (knee), WR Ben Skowronek (achilles). FULL: TE Hunter Long (hamstring), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), S Russ Yeast (hip), LB Byron Young (knee). DALLAS: QUESTIONABLE: OT Tyron Smith (neck). FULL: DB Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — MINNESOTA: OUT: LB Brian Asamoah (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: G Ezra Cleveland (foot), WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring), RB Kene Nwangwu (illness). FULL: TE T.J. Hockenson (foot). GREEN BAY: QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaire Alexander (back), OLB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle), C Josh Myers (ankle). LIMITED: G Elgton Jenkins (knee), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), OT Yosh Nijman (knee). FULL: S Zayne Anderson (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee), OLB Preston Smith (illness).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — NEW ENGLAND: OUT: OT Calvin Anderson (illness). QUESTIONABLE: DE Keion White (concussion), DT Christian Barmore (knee), OT Trent Brown (ankle/knee), LB Josh Uche (ankle/toe), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder), DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder), OT Vederian Lowe (ankle). FULL: DT Davon Godchaux (ankle), TE Hunter Henry (ankle), WR Ty Montgomery (NIR-resting player/personal), G Cole Strange (knee). MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: WR River Cracraft (shoulder), S Jevon Holland (concussion), CB Xavien Howard (groin), RB Alex Ingold (foot), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle), CB Nik Needham (achilles), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), CB Cam Smith (foot), CB Connor Williams (groin). DNP: WR Braxton Berrios (NIR-Personal). LIMITED: WR Tyreek Hill (hip), CB Kader Kohou (neck), WR Jaylen Waddle (back). FULL: LB David Long Jr. (knee).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — NEW ORLEANS: OUT: G James Hurst (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DB J.T. Gray (hamstring), OLB Demario Davis (knee), FS Tyrann Mathieu (foot), FS Marcus Maye (hamstring/illness), QB Taysom Hill (chest), CB Alontae Taylor (hip), G Max Garcia (illness), TE Jimmy Graham (illness), G Andrus Peat (ankle). FULL: Juwan Johnson (calf), OT Landon Young (hip), OT Ryan Ramczyk (concussion). INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: CB Julius Brents (quadricep), TE Kylen Granson (concussion), OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist). QUESTIONABLE: DT Eric Johnson (ankle), RB Zack Moss (elbow/heel), DB Tony Brown (ribs). DNP: DT DeForest Buckner (NIR-resting player), C Ryan Kelly (NIR-resting player).

NEW YORK JETS at NEW YORK GIANTS — NEW YORK JETS: OUT: OL Joe Tippman (quadricep). DOUBTFUL: WR Irv Charles (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: WR Randall Cobb (shoulder), DB Michael Carter II (hamstring), DL Will McDonald (back). FULL: OL Mekhi Becton (knee), DL Mike Clemons (ankle), DB Brandin Echols (hamstring), DB Sauce Gardner (concussion), DL Jermaine Johnson (foot), DB D.J. Reed (concussion). NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring), QB Daniel Jones (neck). DOUBTFUL: OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DB Adoree Jackson (neck), OL Evan Neal (ankle), OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring). FULL: RB Saquon Barkley (elbow), PK Graham Gano (left knee), DL Dexter Lawrence (NIR-resting player), DL Leonard Williams (NIR-resting player).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: CB Bradley Roby (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DT Jordan Davis (hamstring). LIMITED: ILB Zach Cunningham (ankle), CB James Bradberry (ankle). FULL: DT Milton Williams (heel), FS Reed Blankenship (ribs). WASHINTON: OUT: LB Cody Barton (ankle), G Saahdiq Charles (calf). QUESTIONABLE: DT Phidarian Mathis (calf), WR Curtis Samuel (foot).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DETROIT LIONS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: K Daniel Carlson (right groin), LB Divine Deablo (ankle). LIMITED: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee), LB Curtis Bolton (knee), DE Maxx Crosby (knee), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), CB Marcus Peters (back). FULL: WR Davante Adams (shoulder), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back), CB Tyler Hall (foot). DETROIT: DNP: G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB David Montgomery (ribs), C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf). LIMITED: DL Benito Jones (ankle), LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle), G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back). FULL: CB Jerry Jacobs (knee).

