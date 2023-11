NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

CAROLINA PANTHERS at CHICAGO BEARS — CAROLINA: DNP: LB Brian Burns (concussion, elbow), WR D.J. Chark (elbow), CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), WR Laviska Shenault (ankle), TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), LB Luiji Vilain (knee), S Xavier Woods (thigh), LB Chandler Wooten (ankle). FULL: S Vonn Bell (quadricep), RB Raheem Blackshear (ankle), T Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), LB Marquis Haynes (back), LB Frankie Luvu (hip), TE Tommy Tremble (shoulder). CHICAGO: DNP: FB Khari Blasingame (concussion), G Nate Davis (ankle), LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), CB Terell Smith (illness). LIMITED: QB Justin Fields (right thumb). FULL: CB Josh Blackwell (hamstring), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), RB Khalil Herbert (ankle), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring), CB Tyrique Stevenson (ankle), TE Cole Kmet (knee).