SportsFootball

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

DENVER BRONCOS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — DENVER: DNP: LB Frank Clark (illness), DT D.J. Jones (knee). LIMITED: LB Baron Browning (knee), C Lloyd Cushenberry (quadricep), TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring), DT Mike Purcell (ribs), S Justin Simmons (hip), LB Justin Strand (back). FULL: RB Javonte Williams (quadricep). KANSAS CITY: LIMITED: TE Travis Kelce (ankle), LB Nick Bolton (ankle), DE George Karlaftis (hamstring). FULL: DT Matt Dickerson (knee), DE Michael Danna (rib), CB Trent McDuffie (quadricep), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (toe), LB Drue Tranquill (knee).

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME