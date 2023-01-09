2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: The first 18 picks

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., Jalen Carter and other prospects are expected to be among the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City. But which teams will pick them? And with a top-15 pick and several glaring holes on the roster, what will the Jets do?

With the regular season officially in the books, here’s our first mock draft of the first 18 picks of the round. (This mock draft will be updated each weekend through the Super Bowl as playoff teams are eliminated.)

1. Chicago Bears: Will Anderson Jr., Edge rusher, Alabama

Expect some trade talk around this pick, particularly involving quarterback-needy teams that hope to jump the Texans, but if the Bears stay here they could upgrade a defense that ranked last in the NFL in sacks (20). Will Anderson had 27 1/2 sacks over the last two seasons (including 17 1/2 in 2021) and ranks second in school history in both sacks (34 1/2) and tackles for loss (62). He’s an explosive, non-stop force on the edge.

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

To put it plainly, the Texans’ rebuild won’t go anywhere until they find a franchise quarterback. Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman winner, is a smart passer with a knack for making big plays out of nothing despite his 6-foot, 194-pound frame.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

The Cardinals need to get Kyler Murray some offensive line help, but they also could use a replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. Jalen Carter is the latest Georgia defensive lineman to get early draft consideration thanks to his rare mix of size (6-3, 300 pounds), speed and power along the interior.

4. Indianapolis Colts: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud passes against Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. during the first half of the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

The Matt Ryan experiment didn’t go well, Nick Foles still is Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger is unproven. C.J. Stroud has the awareness to go through his progressions, the arm to make tough throws and the mobility to extend plays with his legs if he chooses, which wasn't often for someone with his overall athleticism.

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Myles Murphy, Edge rusher, Clemson

Thanks to the Russell Wilson trade, the Seahawks are in a prime spot to add some defensive talent (or take a quarterback if they let Geno Smith walk). The 6-5, 275-pound Myles Murphy is a freakish athlete on the edge with the size to hold up against the run and the quickness to get after the passer.

6. Detroit Lions (via Rams): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal are two solid young edge rushers. Now it’s time to get them some interior help. Bryan Bresee (6-5, 305 pounds) is a disruptor with the strength to bull-rush past offensive linemen and the explosiveness off the snap to disrupt the pass game.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Derek Carr’s days in Las Vegas appear numbered, and while Jarrett Stidham played well in the Raiders’ final two games, it’s still unclear if he’s a viable long-term answer. Will Levis has a good mix of arm talent and mobility, and he comes from a pro-style offense. He also has the size (6-3, 232 pounds) to deal with the punishment that comes with playing behind a less-than-ideal offensive line.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Regardless of whether or not Desmond Ridder is the answer at quarterback, the Falcons need to address the offensive line. Peter Skoronski — the grandson of former Packers Super Bowl-winning lineman Bob Skoronski — may be the most technically sound tackle in this entire class, though there are questions about his arm length that may force him inside to guard.

9. Carolina Panthers: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

The Panthers’ revolving door of quarterbacks continued in 2022, and even though they drafted Matt Corral in the third round last year, it’s unclear if he’s the long-term answer. This may seem high for Anthony Richardson, but teams often tend to swing big on quarterbacks of his profile: extremely athletic with a rocket arm and rare speed as a runner, yet very raw in terms of technique and decision-making.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints): Tyree Wilson, Edge rusher, Texas Tech

The Eagles had four players with double-digit sacks, but two (Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave) are impending free agents, as are Fletcher Cox (seven sacks) and Derek Barnett (who missed the entire season with a torn ACL). At 6-6, 275 pounds, Tyree Wilson has excellent length, and he can play on the edge or inside at tackle in pass-rush packages.

11. Tennessee Titans: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Treylon Burks was very good when healthy, but the Titans need another receiver to help lighten the load. Enter Jordan Addison, who would complement Burks’ downfield presence with his ability to gain separation and make plays in the short-to-intermediate area of the field.

12. Houston Texans (via Browns): Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

After addressing the quarterback spot at No. 1, Houston adds a target on the outside. Quentin Johnston is an ideal downfield threat with the size to win in contested situations and the speed and acceleration to outrun defenders.

13. Jets: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. plays during the second half of an NCAA football game against Michigan State on Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

The Jets fall just out of range for the top quarterbacks in this class, so instead they can address a left tackle spot that has been unsettled as a result of Mekhi Becton’s various injuries the last two seasons. Paris Johnson Jr. is very athletic for a 6-6, 315 pound lineman, and he uses that quickness to handle speed rushers and get out in space on screens. He also has drawn rave reviews from coaches and teammates for his leadership and character, something that GM Joe Douglas values in his linemen.

14. New England Patriots: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

If the Patriots want Mac Jones to take the next step, they’re going to need to better protect him. At 6-4, 315 pounds, Broderick Jones has the tools to be a starting left tackle, but he only has one season of experience as a starter and could use a bit more work on his technique.

15. Green Bay Packers: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs showed flashes, but tight end Robert Tonyan is an impending free agent and wasn’t quite the same after returning from a torn ACL. Michael Mayer is a reliable pass-catcher who can get open with ease while also making contested catches in traffic. He’s also a willing blocker in the run game.

16. Washington Commanders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Kendall Fuller has been solid and Benjamin St-Juste is ascending, but neither are true lockdown cornerbacks. Christian Gonzalez has excellent ball skills, and his 6-2, 200-pound frame allows him to match up well against bigger wideouts — such as NFC East receivers CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

With the top options gone here, the Steelers could target a possible replacement for impending free agent Cameron Sutton. Cam Smith is very aggressive both when tracking the ball in the air and when going for a tackle.

18. Detroit Lions: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Jeff Okudah is one of the league’s top young cornerbacks, but there isn’t much behind him on the depth chart. Joey Porter Jr., son of the former Steelers linebacker, is just as strong a tackler as his father, with the size (6-2, 194 pounds) to hang with bigger receivers and the instincts to make plays on the ball. He had 11 pass breakups in 10 games, while allowing just 15 catches for 143 yards and no touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.

Pick order to be determined: Tampa Bay, Seattle, Jacksonville, Giants, Baltimore, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Denver (via San Francisco 49ers), Buffalo, Kansas City, Philadelphia.